Summit Financial LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 286.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

FIW opened at $101.38 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $102.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

