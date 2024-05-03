Summit Financial LLC Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PPG opened at $132.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.87. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

