StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

CSTR stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $418.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 16.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CapStar Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.