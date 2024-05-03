StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Price Performance
CSTR stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $418.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 16.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CapStar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.
