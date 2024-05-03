Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $54.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

