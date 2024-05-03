SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. SOLVE has a total market cap of $14.07 million and approximately $222,597.39 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002303 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

