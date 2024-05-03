Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1,456.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $89.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

