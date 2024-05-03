Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTNM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.
Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).
