Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $345.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $8.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.92. 137,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,588. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ANSYS by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,329,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,144,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,922.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.