Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $441.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,656. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.44. The firm has a market cap of $411.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total transaction of $51,624,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,651,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,013,698,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total value of $51,624,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,651,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,013,698,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,088 shares of company stock valued at $266,873,978 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.55.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

