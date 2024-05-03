Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,600 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,717,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,558,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average is $73.37. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

