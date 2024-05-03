Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 546 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 387.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.3 %

UNP stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.87. The company had a trading volume of 548,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.29 and a 200 day moving average of $235.78. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.71 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

