Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $849,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,105,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 796,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 119,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSTA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,929. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

