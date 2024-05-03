Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNMA. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,977,000. Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,077,000. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,748,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 109,248 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,212,000.

Shares of GNMA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1421 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

