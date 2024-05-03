Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 147 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.0 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.