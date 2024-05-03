Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Accuray Incorporated Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Accuray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Accuray’s FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 42.34% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARAY. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accuray currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

ARAY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 554,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Accuray by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

