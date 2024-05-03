PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Plans Dividend of $0.37

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3664 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.09.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Up 1.9 %

PTAIY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,340. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

