PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Plans Dividend of $0.37

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3664 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.09.
PT Astra International Tbk Trading Up 1.9 %
PTAIY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,340. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.
About PT Astra International Tbk
