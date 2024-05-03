PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 250,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,712. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

