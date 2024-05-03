PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

PBF Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

PBF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

