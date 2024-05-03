Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,945. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Recommended Stories

