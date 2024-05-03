Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NMZ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 241,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

