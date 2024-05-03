Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NVG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,307. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.