New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 27,074 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

ROST opened at $127.68 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

