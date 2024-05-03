New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 37,626 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,626 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $1,558,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 298,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 100,937 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aflac by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,676,000 after buying an additional 348,400 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Aflac by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Aflac Stock Down 0.6 %

AFL stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $86.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

