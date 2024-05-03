New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $475.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

