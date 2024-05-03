New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

NYCB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,840,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,174,730. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.00 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

