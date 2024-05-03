Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $310.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.96.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $233.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.16 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.45.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in CyberArk Software by 15.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $100,797,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 364,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,756,000 after acquiring an additional 31,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

