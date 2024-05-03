Needham & Company LLC Increases Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $48.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 870,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,940,000 after buying an additional 203,684 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cognex by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,663,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 598,207 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 153.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 134,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 81,467 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 216,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

