Natural Health Trends Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ NHTC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 14,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 million, a P/E ratio of 139.03 and a beta of 0.85. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Health Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

