Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97), Briefing.com reports. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $396.29 on Friday. Murphy USA has a one year low of $268.69 and a one year high of $430.83. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.67.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total value of $627,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,098,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

