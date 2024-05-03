Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97), Briefing.com reports. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Murphy USA Stock Performance
Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $396.29 on Friday. Murphy USA has a one year low of $268.69 and a one year high of $430.83. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.67.
Murphy USA Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.
Insider Transactions at Murphy USA
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.60.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MUSA
Murphy USA Company Profile
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Murphy USA
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.