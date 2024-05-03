Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNMD. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

