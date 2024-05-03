Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. 54,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,140. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $355.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 27.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

