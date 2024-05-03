McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 4,849 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,415. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

