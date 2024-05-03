Maiden (MHLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter.
Maiden Stock Performance
Maiden stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. Maiden has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Maiden
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.