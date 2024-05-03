Maiden (MHLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter.

Maiden Stock Performance

Maiden stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. Maiden has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Maiden Company Profile

In related news, Director Simcha G. Lyons bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $371,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Simcha G. Lyons bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Harold Nigro acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,225.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $72,400. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

