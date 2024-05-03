MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

MTSI stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.60. 68,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,068. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $185,175.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,156.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $866,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $185,175.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,156.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 804,824 shares of company stock worth $68,127,415. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,932 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,582,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

