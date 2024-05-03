Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09), reports. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.34% and a negative net margin of 4,099.82%.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,105. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $260.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LYRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

