Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $3.15

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 3.15 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $457.94. 166,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.