Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) PT Raised to $512.00

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $510.00 to $512.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s previous close.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.15.

LIN stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $420.05. 828,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,625. Linde has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.95 and a 200-day moving average of $422.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after buying an additional 354,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $3,066,825,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $1,892,774,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,976,000 after buying an additional 123,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

