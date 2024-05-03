La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 14th

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend by an average of 28.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. La-Z-Boy has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.19. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.09 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

