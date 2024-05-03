Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,150,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

