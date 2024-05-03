Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 65.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.15. 366,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,780. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,345. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

