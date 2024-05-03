JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $225.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.14.

Apple stock traded up $11.60 on Friday, hitting $184.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,952,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,052,074. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,302,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $223,347,000 after buying an additional 235,175 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 109,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

