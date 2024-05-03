Intercontinental Exchange’s (ICE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $164.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

ICE stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.54. The company had a trading volume of 301,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,848. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.17 and a 200-day moving average of $125.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $140.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,832 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

