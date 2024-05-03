Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 2.8 %

INSE stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.07 million, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

