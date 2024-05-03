IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Posts Earnings Results

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 4.52%.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of IF Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.50. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51.

IF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp

About IF Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Free Report ) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,706 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp comprises approximately 2.6% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 6.62% of IF Bancorp worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

