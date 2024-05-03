IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Posts Earnings Results

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 4.52%.
Shares of IF Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.50. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
