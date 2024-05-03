Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on June 14th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 8.0 %
NYSE HVT opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.
