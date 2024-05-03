Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on June 14th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

NYSE HVT opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $210.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

