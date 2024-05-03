Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($6.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 125.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.66%. Analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 42.0% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100,530 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 100.7% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 398,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 242,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

