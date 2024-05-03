Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

TSE GWO traded up C$0.51 on Friday, hitting C$42.23. 1,202,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 12.42. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$37.06 and a 12 month high of C$45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.20.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of C$20.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.137561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$214,750.00. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total transaction of C$228,590.10. Also, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total value of C$214,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,300 shares of company stock worth $566,402. 70.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWO

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.