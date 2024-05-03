Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS opened at $116.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.62. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

