Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Gevo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEVO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,742. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $162.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.88.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 384.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,833,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

