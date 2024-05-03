Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNWGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.08. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

